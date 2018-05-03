Toronto musician crowdfunds tuition to go to Juilliard

Seventeen-year-old Toronto trumpeter William Leathers is on the road to Julliard and has already raised over $75,000 (and counting) to cover his first year at the prestigious performing arts school.

Only $263,000 to go before he's able to pay for the entire program.

@juilliardschool #juilliard2022 A post shared by Will Franklyn Leathers (@leathersboy) on Apr 28, 2018 at 4:34am PDT

When Leathers was 12, he became the youngest trumpeter accepted into the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Halton Mississauga Youth Orchestra.

This year, Julliard accepted only three trumpeters into its undergraduate music program and he was one of them.

Julliard isn't cheap, however — especially for an international student.

A post shared by Will Franklyn Leathers (@leathersboy) on Dec 27, 2016 at 1:23pm PST

Leathers and his parents were able to put together $25,500 for tuition and housing this year, but at a cost of $338,500 over four years, it's not enough.

He started a fundraising page to try to cover his first year, and says he'll "see where it goes from there."

"The reality is, there's a pretty big gap between what our family can come up with, and what it costs for tuition, housing, and books," reads his YouCaring fundraiser page.

"So if you can find it in your heart to help, my family and I would appreciate it so much."

Leathers' YouCaring fundraiser page will continue to stay open as he goes through school, and 10 per cent of all donations will go toward creating a scholarship fund for young artists.