Toronto upset after Sony Centre concert cancelled at last minute

Two of England's most iconic musical exports were set to take the stage in Toronto last night, drawing thousands to the Sony Centre from as far away as Newfoundland.

British bad boy Liam Gallagher (of Oasis fame) and Richard Ashcroft (the guy behind "Bittersweet Symphony") had just one Canadian stop on their joint North American tour, with only a handful more in the U.S.

Imagine the fury of faraway fans, then — many of whom had paid handsomely for flights and hotels — when Live Nation announced that the show was cancelled due to technical problems.

GET THIS SHIT SORTED! I flew from Regina for this show! — Dave (@anorthernsoul78) May 13, 2018

Worse still? This rare and much-hyped concert was called off just over an hour before it was meant to begin.

That's cold.

I’m sorry but if you have been working tirelessly all day on these issues why wait till when the doors are supposed to open to tell everyone. Could you not have sent a tweet telling people to hang tight till you know? This was handled very poorly. So disappointed with this venue. pic.twitter.com/hmf6TgmtOl — Joanne Klein (@Wbaokay) May 14, 2018

Citing "electrical issues within the venue," Live Nation announced the news at 6:50 p.m on Sunday evening.

"Tour and venue staff have been working to resolve these issues tirelessly to no avail," wrote the concert promoter. "Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

Two years in row, I’ve paid train fare, hotel and tickets, only to have the show cancelled. I give up. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Laura (@WitsNotTwits2) May 13, 2018

Both Gallagher and Ashcroft apologized to fans on Twitter shortly after the Sony Centre show was canned.

Gutted about tonight's gig brothers n sisters. Safety comes first for all of us LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 13, 2018

"Devastated I can’t play tonight to all the fans that are here in Toronto," wrote Ashcroft. "Sony Centre have technical problems & wont allow us to play!"

Richard Ashcroft on why his and Liam Gallagher's concert was cancelled yesterday at short notice in Toronto, Canada. #RichardAshcroft #LiamGallagher



📷 Richard Ashcroft Instagram pic.twitter.com/Mg1oqwd3Xe — Latest Oasis News (@scyhodotcom) May 14, 2018

Some fans wouldn't take "electrical issues" as an explanation, suggesting that one (or both) of the artists were to blame for the cancellation.

Only been a Music venue for almost 60 yrs & this is discovered not at afternoon sound check but as doors about to open? Or did RA or LG even make it across the border? As Toronto knows RA has a track record of cancellations & won’t even get into LG’s gig attendance history. — Bryan Gyorgy (@BryanGyorgy) May 14, 2018

Many begged the rock stars to play another local venue — a small club, a rooftop, the sidewalk, anything!

There was a time when a young artist interested in his fans would come out to say hello, maybe play an acoustic number after a cancellation. Guess we are past that point. It’s not your fault but show you care. Come On! — themanwho (@OKCOMPUTER75) May 14, 2018

Sadly for fans, that didn't happen. The show will not be rescheduled, but, as Live Nation notes, fans will be reimbursed in full for the price of their tickets.