sony centre toronto

Toronto upset after Sony Centre concert cancelled at last minute

Two of England's most iconic musical exports were set to take the stage in Toronto last night, drawing thousands to the Sony Centre from as far away as Newfoundland.

British bad boy Liam Gallagher (of Oasis fame) and Richard Ashcroft (the guy behind "Bittersweet Symphony") had just one Canadian stop on their joint North American tour, with only a handful more in the U.S.

Imagine the fury of faraway fans, then — many of whom had paid handsomely for flights and hotels — when Live Nation announced that the show was cancelled due to technical problems.

Worse still? This rare and much-hyped concert was called off just over an hour before it was meant to begin.

That's cold.

Citing "electrical issues within the venue," Live Nation announced the news at 6:50 p.m on Sunday evening.

"Tour and venue staff have been working to resolve these issues tirelessly to no avail," wrote the concert promoter. "Refunds will be issued at point of purchase."

Both Gallagher and Ashcroft apologized to fans on Twitter shortly after the Sony Centre show was canned.

"Devastated I can’t play tonight to all the fans that are here in Toronto," wrote Ashcroft. "Sony Centre have technical problems & wont allow us to play!"

Some fans wouldn't take "electrical issues" as an explanation, suggesting that one (or both) of the artists were to blame for the cancellation.

Many begged the rock stars to play another local venue — a small club, a rooftop, the sidewalk, anything!

Sadly for fans, that didn't happen. The show will not be rescheduled, but, as Live Nation notes, fans will be reimbursed in full for the price of their tickets.

