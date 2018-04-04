One of Toronto's most popular country bars has closed

There'll be no more bull rides for the cowboys and cowgirls in one Toronto neighbourhood, thank you kindly.

One of Toronto's only true country western theme bars, Boots & Bourbon Saloon, just hit the dusty trail after more than 5 years in business near Queen and Broadview.

"Boots & Bourbon is closing its doors!" wrote the bar on Facebook late last week, inviting its customers to come by for one last night of free line dancing lessons and cheap Fireball shots.

"Hopefully you find another location," wrote one fan on Facebook. "We need this bar. Great atmosphere, staff and artists booked there."

"I absolutely loved it there," wrote another customer in the comments. "Where else are we going to ride the bull now?"

Rock 'n' Horse has a mechanical bull too, for those who absolutely need one to have a good time.

Those who don't should keep an eye out for what moves into the space occupied by Boots & Bourbon next. Nothing has been announced, but it would be unusual for such a popular bar to close without something else in the works for that location.