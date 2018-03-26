Toronto just got a little free library for vinyl records

Vinyl heads in Toronto can start trading records anonymously thanks to a new 'give or take record crate' called the Vinyl Swap Box.

The box acts as a little library for vinyl enthusiasts, who are free to take or leave whichever records they want.

Created by visual artist Matt Durant, the Vinyl Swap Box hangs outside his Leslieville studio at 1401 Queen Street East, where it was made.

Besides old classics on vinyl, you might also find a cassette or two, and users are encouraged to share their own original music.