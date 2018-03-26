Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vinyl swap box

Toronto just got a little free library for vinyl records

Music
Tanya Mok
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Vinyl heads in Toronto can start trading records anonymously thanks to a new 'give or take record crate' called the Vinyl Swap Box

The box acts as a little library for vinyl enthusiasts, who are free to take or leave whichever records they want. 

The box gets its first late night donor. #TheCure #PaulSimon #TearsForFears

A post shared by Vinyl Swap Box (@vinylswapbox) on

Created by visual artist Matt Durant, the Vinyl Swap Box hangs outside his Leslieville studio at 1401 Queen Street East, where it was made. 

Besides old classics on vinyl, you might also find a cassette or two, and users are encouraged to share their own original music. 

Lead photo by

Vinyl Swap Box

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Music

Toronto just got a little free library for vinyl records

Historic Toronto music venue will be part of new apartment building

Bands fleeing Smiling Buddha bringing Owls Club back to life

Toronto music venue closing after 19 years

The TTC is going American Idol with its new subway musician program

Beyonce and Jay-Z keep slapping Toronto in the face

CBC Music Festival releases its 2018 lineup

Co-owner of Toronto music venue Smiling Buddha charged with sexual assault