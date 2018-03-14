10 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Get our weekly event picks delivered straight to your inbox.
Big ticket summer concerts in Toronto mean that, among the sunshine and ice cream, some of the hottest names in music are slated to drop into our fair city. Make sure to consult this list when it comes time to plan your summer music bucket list.
Slap on the red lipstick for the arrival of T-Swift. She's back in Toronto for one night only with a new attitude as part of her Reputation tour that's already been selling out stadiums all over the world.