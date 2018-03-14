Music
Lisa Power
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
summer concerts toronto

10 big ticket concerts in Toronto this summer

Big ticket summer concerts in Toronto mean that, among the sunshine and ice cream, some of the hottest names in music are slated to drop into our fair city. Make sure to consult this list when it comes time to plan your summer music bucket list.

  • Concerts
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • Paramore
      June 18
      Paramore
      Do you remember when you first heard a Paramore song? The band is coming to Toronto as part of their The After Laughter Summer Tour with fellow indie darlings Foster the People.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Radiohead
      July 19
      Radiohead
      Tickets to Radiohead's first Toronto shows in six years sold out in seconds. Even if you didn't snag any, you can still get into the Radiohead spirit while they're here.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Evanescence
      July 27
      Evanescence
      Throwback to everyone's misunderstood high school years with mega alt-rockers Evanescence and violinist Lindsey Stirling this summer as they hit the Budweiser stage.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Dua Lipa
      July 30
      Dua Lipa
      UK singer Dua Lipa is currently enjoying massive success with her "New Rules" single and bringing her unique sound to Toronto as part of The Self-Titled Tour.
      RBC Echo Beach
    • Taylor Swift
      August 4
      Taylor Swift
      Slap on the red lipstick for the arrival of T-Swift. She's back in Toronto for one night only with a new attitude as part of her Reputation tour that's already been selling out stadiums all over the world.
      Rogers Centre
    • Arctic Monkeys
      August 5
      Arctic Monkeys
      Hot off the presses is the news that Arctic Monkey's will be stopping in Toronto on their summer tour and blessing us with their signature sound for one night only.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Ed Sheeran
      August 30
      Ed Sheeran
      It's Ed Sheeran's moment and you can't help but love the guy. He'll be popping by Toronto during his international tour and playing some of the mega hits off his most recent album The Divide.
      Rogers Centre
    • Niall Horan and Maren Morris
      September 5
      Niall Horan and Maren Morris
      One Direction’s Niall Horan has teamed up with country singer Maren Morris for North American tour that looks to switch up everything you thought you knew about country music.
      Budweiser Stage
    • Childish Gambino
      September 10
      Childish Gambino
      Between the Grammys and Golden Globe wins, Childish Gambino has found time to make Toronto one of only a handful of stops on his North American tour with Rae Sremmurd.
      Air Canada Centre
    • Bruno Mars
      September 22
      Bruno Mars
      Bruno Mars is stopping in Toronto alongside rapper Cardi B to give us some of that 24k Magic for a two night stint.
      Air Canada Centre
    Lead photo by

    @brunomars
