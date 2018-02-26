Veld announces its 2018 headliners

Summer music festival season is still a ways off but news of who might be performing in Toronto has begun to trickle out as Veld announced its headliners for the 2018 festival.

Heavy Hitters in the the electro and hip-hop scenes like DJ Snake, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, and Migos are all set to appear.

▽ Phase One Main Stage Headliners ▽



Pre-sale begins Thursday, March 1st at 10AM. Sign up for the Veld newsletter to get your code at https://t.co/zFwiMNnI6F. Limited quantity available.



General on sale starts Friday, March 2nd at 10AM - https://t.co/KgeIcdhoHK pic.twitter.com/iCH0pYCqs4 — Veld Music Festival (@VELDFest) February 26, 2018

While the whole list hasn't been released yet, based on the headliners alone it looks like it's going to be a promising year at Downsview Park.

The festival will take place August 4 and 5 this year.