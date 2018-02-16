Music
Hedley toronto

Toronto tattoo shop will cover Hedley tattoos for free

As news of the Vancouver band Hedley continues to pour in following sexual misconduct allegations, a Toronto tattoo artist is offering to cover up Hedley tattoos for free.

Allegations were lodged against the rock group late last week, which have seen them dropped from radio airplay and the Junos after a number of allegations surfaced on social media regarding the band's alleged sexual misconduct.

In response, artist Lizzie Renaud of Speakeasy Tattoo has offered her services to anyone looking to have their Hedley tattoo covered up.

The allegations of inappropriate behaviour stem from what the band has called "a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll clichés."

Renaud spoke with Exclaim to explain that she "immediately stood with survivors," and decided open her services up to help anyone who wishes to have their Hedley tattoo covered up.

Hedley has said that they "respect and applaud the #MeToo movement," and the band claims that the allegations are "unsubstantiated."

