Toronto tattoo shop will cover Hedley tattoos for free

As news of the Vancouver band Hedley continues to pour in following sexual misconduct allegations, a Toronto tattoo artist is offering to cover up Hedley tattoos for free.

Allegations were lodged against the rock group late last week, which have seen them dropped from radio airplay and the Junos after a number of allegations surfaced on social media regarding the band's alleged sexual misconduct.

In response, artist Lizzie Renaud of Speakeasy Tattoo has offered her services to anyone looking to have their Hedley tattoo covered up.

PLEASE CONTACT ME if you are in the toronto area and need a Hedley-related Tattoo covered. I will be trying to provide as much free cover up work for any of you who need me. You may DM me here, or call for a consultation at 6473782481. #outhedley2k18 #hedley — Lizzie Renaud (@LZA) February 15, 2018

The allegations of inappropriate behaviour stem from what the band has called "a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll clichés."

I was chosen to be an extra in a #Hedley music video a couple years ago. It was a long thankless day and afterwards a handful of girls were invited back to their hotel room, myself included. They were vulgar and handsy and I left the second I felt uncomfortable. #outHedley2k18 — Maddy Magee (@maddymagee_) February 14, 2018

Renaud spoke with Exclaim to explain that she "immediately stood with survivors," and decided open her services up to help anyone who wishes to have their Hedley tattoo covered up.

i met hedley a few years ago and all i can say of my experience was that it was unpleasant, uncomfortable and overall just awful. i’m so glad that their behaviour is finally being brought to light. #outHedley2k18 — 𝔢 𝔱 𝔢 𝔯 𝔦 (@kartveIebi) February 13, 2018

Hedley has said that they "respect and applaud the #MeToo movement," and the band claims that the allegations are "unsubstantiated."