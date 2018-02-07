Justin Bieber museum exhibit opening near Toronto next week

Justin Bieber – the Canadian pop star turned global sensation and one-time ruler of all teenage girls – is getting his own museum exhibit just a few hours west of Toronto.

As many as 500 Beliebers are said to have pre-purchased tickets for the opening weekend alone so far, but on the off chance that you still want to go, here's a reminder that if everything pops off in just 10 days.

A young man's shoes can be a very personal item! Check out the shoes from Justin Bieber @StratPerthMuse next month. #justinStratford pic.twitter.com/J5F7FOJvXj — Stratford Ontario (@StratfordON) February 2, 2018

Steps to Stardom, a retrospective look at the now 23-year-old star's years growing up in Stratford, Ontario, will officially open to the public in Bieber's hometown on Feb. 18th.

Aside from our golden/bad boy's shoes, not much is known about what, exactly, the exhibit will include.

The Stratford Perth Museum describes it as a story of Bieber's "rise from busker on the steps of the Avon Theatre to the peak of the pop culture world."

Tix for the opening dates of the Steps to Stardom @justinbieber Exhibit @StratPerthMuse will be online Jan15 at Noon.

Feb18 & 19 tix will be sold w/admission in 2-hour time slots: 10am-Noon, Noon-2pm & 2-4pm. #justinstratford pic.twitter.com/OEde21pPVC — Stratford Ontario (@StratfordON) January 13, 2018

Does that include the the overalls Bieber wore to meet Canada's Prime Minister in 2012? One of his skateboards? The mop bucket he peed into in 2013?

Will we see that page from the Anne Frank House guestbook where he wrote that the holocaust victim would have been a Belieber? One of his short-lived dreadlocks? Love notes from Selena?

Fingers crossed. Frick, do I love me some Justin Bieber.