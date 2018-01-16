Music
Toronto Music council

Toronto might give tax breaks to live music venues

Toronto's night-time economy will be up for discussion this week during an Economic Development Committee meeting at city hall. What is the night-time economy? Well, for one, the city's music venues.

The Toronto Music Industry Advisory Council is asking councillors to consider a number of different measures aimed at "protecting live music venues in Toronto" from a report by its Music Venue Sustainability Working Group

The music council, which was established by the city "to provide recommendations and advice to enhance the attractiveness, competitiveness, and growth of Toronto's music industry," wants first and foremost to see tax benefits created for local live music venues.

Other recommended actions include creating a music venue certification program, providing financial support for a music passport event series and rolling out pilot programs "including ideas for artist tour bus parking, musician load in/out zones and artist poster zones."

If sent forward by the Economic Development Committee, the group's recommendations will be considered by City Council on January 31.

Alejandro Santiago

