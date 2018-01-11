Taco Bell calls Toronto hip hop soft

Why is Taco Bell trying to start (88 per cent) beef with Drake?

You're not Meek Mill, Taco Bell. You're not Kendrick Lamar or Tory Lanez. You sell gordita supremes to drunk people late at night. Chill.

I mean, I respect your free sauce packets, but calling Toronto hip-hop "soft" to jazz up your taco ads is pretty crappy — kinda like how people feel after going to Taco Bell (it's on!).

Taco Bell is savage pic.twitter.com/NktFsyfC4C — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) January 10, 2018

I kid, but the U.S. fast food chain does have a lot of people riled up right now over some copy on its website.

"It's the kind of taco that will bring flowers to your mom when it's invited over for dinner," reads a description of the brand's soft taco shell. "It remembers your birthday, even without the help of social networks."

How very "Drake-the-type" of this gentlemanly Mexican meal (Yeah, I see you, Taco Bell).

"It’s so soft," continues the ad, "it exclusively listens to Toronto hip-hop."

Shots fired...Taco Bell vs. Drake. Who you got?! https://t.co/Fjkh1snYMC — Michael Leckinger (@sneakermonster) January 2, 2018

If you're at all familiar with Drake's history as an internet meme, the target of this burn is pretty obvious.

Still, it's not exactly an insult. Taco Bell describes its Drake shell as having "a nice polite chill." He does.

It's also described as dreamy, placed in stark contrast against the chain's crunchy taco shell – which, apparently, has "a penchant for picking fights with strangers."

Drake needs to drop a diss track on Taco Bell now. — Adam 🌓 (@Worlds_Finest09) January 11, 2018

Whatever the brand's intentions were with this ad (probably to get people talking about its tacos), the city's a bit offended by the insinuation that our hip hop scene is soft.

You see, "soft" is sometimes seen as a bad thing in the cold hard world of Grammy award-winning rap.

"Hey, @tacobell," wrote City of Toronto Councillor Norm Kelly on Twitter in response to news of the taco burn. "Your product descriptions are as bad as the stomach aches your food gives."

When bae says some cute shit pic.twitter.com/RQeEn9tfGd — Drake Gifs (@bestdrakegifs) October 15, 2015

SAVAGE.

Your move, Taco Bell.