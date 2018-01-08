A documentary about Drake is dropping this summer

No matter how many albums, interviews, clothing lines, surprise shows or episodes of Degrassi he gives us, Drake fans always seem thirsty for more.

Fortunately, there's no shortage of Drake-related or Drake-created content coming out of this city. Or other cities. Ever.

Toronto's golden boy will be starring in yet another documentary about (what else?) the rise of Drake this summer, according to entertainer and social media phenom MarQuis Trill.

A post shared by MarQuis Trill ™ (@marquistrill) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:01pm PST

Called Toronto to Houston, the film will purportedly show "Drake like you've never seen him" – from his early days rapping at parties in Texas to the time he opened his own pop-up strip club, The Ballet.

"I'm talking 2009, as Drake was rising to the top of the music world," wrote Trill in a teaser video for the doc on Instagram. "He credits Houston for the culture and the impact it had on him with launching his career - specifically on May 8, 2009, the show at Warehouse Live."

Trill says that the film will drop this summer after he edits in footage from the house warming party for Drake's new Toronto dream mansion (which has yet to happen, as the house is still being built).