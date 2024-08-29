Huge Beast Games set surfaces in Toronto and it's already sparking controversy

The plot thickens surrounding YouTube star MrBeast's vexed upcoming Amazon show, Beast Games, as production appears to be ramping up in Toronto.

YouTuber, chocolate bar-peddler and ghost kitchen franchiser are just a few terms that go into the unique multi-hyphenate constellation that is Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his screenname, MrBeast.

Now, the 26 year-old content creator is adding yet another feather to his cap: T.V. show host, with his new show Beast Games, set to be produced and distributed by Amazon Studios.

Filming in Las Vegas during the early half of this summer, the show pits hundreds of contestants against each other in a series of physical tasks in hopes of getting their hands on a $5 million prize — the single largest game show payout in history.

Think Netflix's Squid Games, but run by a twenty-something multimillionaire.

Now, the second leg of filming for the show (which, ostensibly will follow a similar format to the first), is about to kick off at none other than Toronto's Downsview Park Studios, and an enormous set has arisen in preparation of the arrival of Donaldson's 1000 competitors.

Woah! @MrBeast is filming part of his new Amazon series in Toronto!! 🤯 Which only means one thing: Mr. Beast is in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/MffSkCQfWJ — Nicholas Irvine (@_NicholasIrvine) August 26, 2024

The sprawling compound appears to feature a series of bunk houses, playing fields with bleachers and a massive four-storey structure with a series of open platforms.

Undoubtedly a step up from the Vegas leg of filming, where contestants were allegedly made to sleep on the floor of Allegiant Stadium with nothing more than a sleeping bag, the scope of the production is jaw-dropping.

The production is not entirely a victory for Canadian film and television, however, as both the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio (ACTRA), have confirmed that Beast Games is not working with local unions, issuing 'do not work' orders for the show.

Please be advised that the reality television series, Beast Games aka Project Greenlight, produced by: MB S1 On Inc., Blink49 Studios, and Green Light is not signatory to any ACTRA Agreement and is therefore a non-union Production. ACTRA’s Constitution and By-laws prohibit union… pic.twitter.com/w9p9NWFMSw — ACTRA Toronto (@ACTRAToronto) August 20, 2024

Being that the production is not working with unions in the city, the specifics on when, exactly, the show will be filming and wrapping up are fuzzy, but with past reports claiming that Toronto filming was expected to begin in early August, it's fair to assume that the games — if not already — will soon be underway.

As for those hoping to see our very own city on the small screen in Beast Games, you might be waiting for a while: Amazon Studios has yet to confirm a premier date for the show.