Ethan Hawke took a night bus from NY to Toronto to get to his TIFF movie on time

Nothing was going to stop actor Ethan Hawke from attending the international premiere of his latest film at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year — even if it meant boarding an overnight bus from New York.

The Training Day actor revealed that his travel plans to Toronto had gone awry after several cancellations, forcing him to make a last-minute, game-time decision.

The 52-year-old director first began his interview by praising TIFF's CEO for keeping the festival afloat through endless challenges over the past few years.

"Cameron Bailey has done such an amazing job running this festival through pandemics and the industry at war with itself, and I just didn't want the festival to be collateral damage," Hawke said. "This festival we rely on it, it is the lifeblood of our industry."

The Dead Poets Society star had to face many challenges of his own when preparing to travel to Toronto for the premiere of his latest film, Wildcat.

"I had three planes cancelled and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to take a bus,'" Hawke revealed. "So I took the night bus from New York to Toronto. I'm glad I did."

Directed, written, and produced by Hawke, Wildcat is a biographical drama film that explores the life and art of American author, Flannery O'Connor, who is played by his own daughter, Maya Hawke.

Maya Hawke herself was in attendance last night for the premiere of the movie and had her own take on her father.

The 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on Sept. 7 and runs until Sept. 17, meaning there are still a few more days to catch your favourite celebrities in the city.