Cineplex Canada is offering a BOGO deal for a short time

If you're looking for an excuse to rewatch Barbie and Oppenheimer in theatres, Cineplex is offering an appealing sale for you movie lovers.

For a short time period, Cineplex is offering Canadians a buy-one-get-one-free deal this month.

"Guests who use promo code "2023241" when purchasing an adult or senior movie admission ticket online at Cineplex.com or through the Cineplex mobile app between September 6 and 14, 2023, for a showtime between September 8-14, 2023, will get one adult or senior admission ticket free," it reads on the Cineplex site.

This BOGO offer is running across Canada.

The second ticket is valid for the same day, same performance, and same ticket type.

However, it's worth mentioning, "Paid admission ticket is subject to online booking fees, which allows for advanced online seat reservation, and sharable digital tickets, and is $1.50 plus tax, $1 plus tax for Scene+ members or waived for CineClub members, per ticket to a maximum of four paid tickets in a transaction."

There won't be an online booking fee charged on the "free" admission ticket with this offer.