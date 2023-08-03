There's a really whacky film festival coming to Toronto this month

CatVideoFest is coming to Toronto's Hot Docs Theatre this month and it promises to be a unique and adorable cinematic experience.

Aside from being all about cats, this festival isn't like other film festivals you might have attended. There won't be any visiting artists, Q&As, back-to-back features, or even multiple films.

The entire festival consists of one, highly-curated, 70-minute video compilation of marvelous cat content, which will be screened 9 times over the course of 2 weeks.

According to the festival's organizers, the video is an amalgamation of the very best original feline footage, sourced from a pool of thousands of online submissions as well as the ocean of content on the internet.

The result is an annual festival that plays in 200 different theatres across North America, bringing together a community connected by a deep love for their kitty companions.

Rather than watching the endless online stream of cat videos alone (which most will probably do anyways), you'll be able to tune in with a group of like-minded cat-lovers.

The festival also wants to raise money and awareness in order to support the local cat population in need.

Every year, 10 per cent of their ticket sales are donated to a local animal shelter or welfare organization. In Toronto, their proceeds will be going to Toronto Cat Rescue.

Opening August 4, CatVideoFest will run until August 18 and tickets are $15.