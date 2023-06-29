Canadian television host and sex educator Sue Johanson dead at 93

Beloved Canadian broadcaster, television host, and sex educator, Sue Johanson, has died at age 93.

A representative confirmed to CBC News that Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill surrounded by her family.

In 1970, she opened a birth control clinic at Don Mills CI High School, the first of its kind in Canada.

In the 1980s, she started the Sunday Night Sex Show, which moved to TV locally in 1985. It went national in 1996. pic.twitter.com/wd0S1PInkG — Craig Baird - Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) June 29, 2023

Johanson was best known for her call-in radio and television show, Sunday Night Sex Show, which ran from 1996 to 2005 and even led to a U.S. spinoff show called Talk Sex with Sue Johanson.

The charismatic and knowledgeable educator would answer caller questions — which ranged from how to spice up one's sex life, how to use sex toys, as well as relationship issues — every week on the program.

Sue Johanson was for so many people the first person they ever heard speak frankly about sex on TV or radio without any kind of judgment or moralizing.



Here she is on Conan in 2006.



RIP to a Canadian icon. pic.twitter.com/cOMQxnqIPo — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 29, 2023

In 2022, a documentary film directed by Lisa Rideout, titled Sex With Sue, detailed Johanson's life story and vibrant career.