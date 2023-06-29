Film
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Canadian television host and sex educator Sue Johanson dead at 93

Beloved Canadian broadcaster, television host, and sex educator, Sue Johanson, has died at age 93. 

A representative confirmed to CBC News that Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill surrounded by her family. 

Johanson was best known for her call-in radio and television show, Sunday Night Sex Show, which ran from 1996 to 2005 and even led to a U.S. spinoff show called Talk Sex with Sue Johanson

The charismatic and knowledgeable educator would answer caller questions — which ranged from how to spice up one's sex life, how to use sex toys, as well as relationship issues — every week on the program. 

In 2022, a documentary film directed by Lisa Rideout, titled Sex With Sue, detailed Johanson's life story and vibrant career. 

