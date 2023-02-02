Film
Posted 6 hours ago
You can get paid $2,500 for an Ontario-shot campaign where you talk about your job

Posted 6 hours ago
If you're a young skilled trade worker, you may just be the picture-perfect fit for a new campaign.

Milo Casting has put out a call for Canadians around 18 to 24 years old who are working in certain trade professions.

No experience is needed but the people chosen will be paid $2,500.

Flights and accommodations will be covered by the production if folks selected do not live in Ontario, the casting agent said.

Here are the kinds of professions the casting agency is looking for: Welder, Automotive Service Technician, Industrial Mechanic (Millwright), Hairstylist, Industrial Electrician, Plumber, Heavy Duty Equipment Technician, Machinist, Cook, Instrumentation and Control Technician.

If you are interested, you must be available for the call back on February 8, and the shoot, which would be held on February 15 or 16.

To learn more about what is required, visit Milo Casting's Facebook page.

Fareen Karim
