New Netflix movie includes Drake references and inaccurate CN Tower facts

A forthcoming Netflix project may not take place anywhere near Toronto, but it does honour Canada's biggest city with a few sturdy nods, based on its newly-released trailer.

You People is packed with A-listers, from co-star and co-writer Jonah Hill to Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Cole, David Duchovny and Cheers star Rhea Jo Perlman.

The comedy follows a lonely Hill, who, like many of us, keeps getting asked at family functions if he has a partner yet, and worries that he will never find love, all of which we learn in the preview that Netflix posted to social media on Thursday.

Of course, right when Hill feels that there may no longer be any hope for his stale romantic life, he ends up clumsily stumbling across love where one would least expect it, seemingly in a hand played by fate, when he accidentally hops into a random young woman's car thinking it's the Uber he called (she admits that she does uncannily resemble the photo of his Uber driver, to be fair).

After their flustered and hilarious meet-cute, Hill feels it necessary to make it up to the woman (played by Lauren London) with a date, and, predictably, the pair end up forming what seems like a perfect connection.

But as deeply as Hill and London fall in love, the dreamy relationship — in which he finally feels that someone gets him — is not without its fair share of complications, which largely take the form of the duo's different cultural backgrounds and relatably mortifying parents.

Take, for instance, when Hill's mom (Louis-Dreyfus) decides to share her feelings about police upon first meeting London (lamenting that they're "f*cked up towards Black people") and his dad, Duchovny, compliments her braids and states, in all earnestness, that "Xzibit had braids."

It all seems like the grounds for a typical romantic comedy, where a happy ending and the potential for some important life lessons and new perspectives are on the horizon of its hazy, palm-tree-lined setting.

But, despite taking place in Los Angeles, the trailer makes no blatant references to that locale. It does, however, have a few allusions to Toronto within its short two minutes and fifty seconds.

"I don't think I've heard of a man ever who wanted to be in a relationship so badly besides Drake," a friend tells Hill at one point in the trailer while he bemoans being perpetually single and misunderstood.

She adds that she's "talking Views Drake" to really drive the point home.

Then Hill, in a voiceover, says "I feel like Views Drake, alone on a building, dangling my legs off, wondering what it's like to feel companionship," referencing the 2016 album's iconic cover that features Drizzy atop Toronto's CN Tower.

(Unfortunately for Hill and co-writer Kenya Barris, the T.O. landmark is not technically a building, as defined by relevant authorities, because it does not have successive floors from the ground up.)

With or without these and potentially even more Toronto references, the film is bound to be a hit given its cast and millennial love-story plotline. But with them, it's one local fans may be tweeting and talking about even more.