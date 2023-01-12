Film
Toronto quiz champ Mattea Roach is returning to Jeopardy

Canadian Jeopardy! superstar Mattea Roach is returning to the podium.

The Halifax-born quiz queen who now lives in Toronto will be joining an all-new spinoff of the iconic game show called Jeopardy! Masters.

The show, which ABC announced on Wednesday, will pit six of the highest-ranked Jeopardy! contestants against each other for the grand prize and winning title.

The network confirmed that Roach would join a cast of super-champions, including Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, and James Holzhauer.

The show will be hosted by Ken Jennings, the current host of Jeopardy!

Roach’s legendary winning streak of 23 consecutive games gave her total earnings of US$560,983 (over CND$700,000).

Unfortunately, the historic run ended last May after her opponent bested her by a single dollar.

During her streak, the trivia superstar made Canadian history, pretty much became a household name, and even got a shoutout and standing ovation in the House of Commons.

And there’s no slowing down for the Nova Scotia native.

Since then, Roach has taken on the mantle of host for Canadaland’s The Backbench, a podcast that “digs into Canadian politics from the best seats in the House.”

ABC has not yet provided an air date for the show.

Jeopardy
