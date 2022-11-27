Toronto is getting a four-day movie festival about cute dogs

If you're a pet owner or a fan of canines, a movie theatre in Toronto will soon be holding a film festival just for you.

The 2022 DogVideoFest, a 75-minute reel of the of the best, funniest, most touching and most surprising canine videos, is coming to the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema near Bloor and Bathurst for four nights between Christmas and New Year's.

The DogVideoFest is put on screens globally to raise money for for local dog shelters and animal welfare organizations, and for $15 a ticket ($10 for members), you can contribute to the cause as well.

The dates for this year's screening include:

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Hot Docs will be donating 10 per cent of ticket sales to the Toronto Humane Society.