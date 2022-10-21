Iconic movie theatre in Toronto to be transformed into house of horrors

If you're searching for the perfect way to start your Halloween celebrations, look no further than The Great Canadian Horror Film Festival which will be taking place on October 28 and 29 in Toronto.

The indie horror fest will be taking over Little Italy's Royal Cinema, and doors will open at 9:00 p.m with the festival ending at 11:00 p.m.

There will be a total of 12 films that will be screened and guests will be able to purchase their tickets for $20.00 at the box office directly, or on the festival's website.

Here's a quick rundown of just five of the films you can expect to see and what they're all about:

In Milkman, directed by Mackenzie Wright, three friends embark on a mission to get to the bottom of "the milkman" and his existence, why he never seems to age or why no one has information on him, even though they happen to be friends with the milkman.

In Jae Yoon's The Curse, the film serves as Yoon's thesis about a boy and a stuffed animal.

A struggling, up-and-coming punk band rents a cabin in the woods to write and record an album in seclusion, only to find out the cabin is being haunted by a malevolent spirit in Poltergeist Punk directed by Jamie Rogers.

In A Professional Nightmare, directed by Paige Tanya Lynn, a young woman is visited by a demon, that has reached her limit with all the misogyny going on in hell.

Lastly, D.M. Night Mare's Chateau Sauvignon: Terroir tells a gruesome coming-of-age story about a son's disobedience and desire to care for his ailing mother.

After all 12 films have been screened, ticket holders will be contacted through email so they can have their say on the best film of the festival, and the winner will be awarded a prize of $300 USD.