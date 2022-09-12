Toronto casting call is looking for someone to play a young Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
dwayne johnson

Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Or, do you maybe just look like him?

If people always tell you that you look like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, there's an agency casting for a Toronto project that wants to hear from you.

Vice TV is casting a young Dwayne Johnson for a docudrama series that should be called "Tales from the Territories." 

The casting notice says the new series "reunites real life legends from wrestling's most famous promotions, to relive their most outrageous, jaw-dropping, unbelievable but 100% true stories from in and out of the squared circle."

For a young Dwayne Johnson, casting is looking for someone 18 to 26 years old to play a 15-year-old version of The Rock, who identifies as Black, Pacific Islander or mixed ethnicity. The notice also says they're looking for someone with a "muscular build" who "looks mature, ambitious, rebellious."

The best part? The job should pay $400 a day, no acting experience is required, and they're searching Canada-wide. A flight, hotel and per diem should even be provided by production for talent outside of Toronto.

You just have to send in photos and self-tapes for the audition process.

If you're interested, though, you'll want to hop to it as filming is supposed to start September 16 in East York.

