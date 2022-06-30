You can now sign up to volunteer for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Calling all film buffs, star-seekers and selfless community champions: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is now accepting volunteer applications for its upcoming 2022 fest.

"TIFF is welcoming the world back to Toronto for its 11 day event that showcases the best in Canadian and international cinema," reads an email blast sent out Thursday morning to announce the opening of this year's application portal.

"Volunteers receive festival access, and also get the chance to make new friends and meet like-minded individuals."

In addition to free movies and exclusive discounts, volunteers can be tapped to do some seriously cool things during the festival — things most people wouldn't ever get the chance to do, professionally or otherwise.

TIFF lists a wide variety of roles and functions for festival volunteers on its website, including front-of-house assistance (scanning tickets, ushering, managing lineups) and "industry support," which involves tasks like helping Hollywood elites find their registration and pass pickup sites.

All volunteer opportunities listed require different levels of skill and commitment, according to TIFF — so don't go into the process thinking that you'll be rubbing elbows with Daniel Craig backstage before a Q&A. Could it happen? Maybe. But not likely.

The organization is looking specifically for volunteers who enjoy engaging with the public, have a flexible attitude, are confident in their communication skills, have a solid comprehension of English and are available to complete a minimum of four shifts between September 8 and 18 2022.

You can apply here to volunteer at this year's festival, which will be the first to take place at full scale since lockdown times and promises plenty of excitement.

All applications will be reviewed, according to TIFF, and selected candidates will be invited to orientation this summer.