Toronto is getting a workplace sitcom set in the Parkdale library

Calling all The Office fans! Toronto is getting its own workplace sitcom, and it comes from the brilliant mind of Anthony Q. Farrell, a former staff writer on the beloved NBC sitcom.

According to a Bell Media press release, the comedy is "centred around the lives of the employees and patrons at the Jameson Public Library in Parkdale."

The show is titled Shelved and is set to be filmed with a "single-camera" similar to the The Office.

Parkdale doesn't actually have a library called Jameson Public Library, but the Toronto Public Library's Parkdale Branch is just a quick walk from Jameson Avenue.

However, it's safe to say the Toronto-born and raised Farrell will be drawing inspiration from the neighbourhood's local library and community.

There's no word yet on when filming will begin exactly, but Bell Media announced the show will debut or begin production "during the 2022/23 broadcast year."

Shelved is joining some iconic Toronto-based sitcoms, such as Kim’s Convenience and Workin’ Moms.

The cast for the new show has not been announced yet, but if it's going to be anything like The Office, I can't wait to grab my popcorn.