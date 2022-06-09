There's a massive movie wardrobe and props sale in Toronto this weekend

You can help keep extra props and costumes out of the landfill by visiting a huge movie wardrobe sale in Toronto this weekend - you might find your perfect statement piece, and even feel like a bit of a celebrity on your way out.

Ready Set Recycle is hosting a sale that recycles items from the entertainment industry, allowing people to dish out various treasures from film sets that often end up in the garbage.

Since May 2021, they've kept 27 transport truckloads of scenic materials out of landfills, allowing many of the items to be incorporated into new productions.

The upcoming weekend sale will feature over $250,000 worth of designer clothes from brands like Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Dior and tons more.

There will also be a massive selection of shoes, purses, costume jewellery, and boxes of exciting props to sift through and explore. You're guaranteed to walk out with a one-of-a-kind item.

The best part? All of these pieces will be going for 50 to 70 per cent off of what the show paid for it.

The Ready Set Recycle props and wardrobe sale will be happening back to back starting this weekend from Saturday June 11 to Sunday June 19, then continuing on from Tuesday June 28th till Sunday July 3rd, so there will be plenty of opportunities to spot by and take a look at what they have to offer.

You can find them at 10 Busy St. this upcoming week, and at 310 Danforth Ave the following week.

Check out their website for more info, and to get a preview of some of the items that will be featured in the sale.