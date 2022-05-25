The Chucky TV series is filming in Toronto and the horror doll arrived to the city in style

Chucky the killer doll has officially made his grand entrance back to Toronto to film season two of his hit television series "Chucky."

Jennifer Tilly also flew into the city with her long-time horror doll sweetheart, and the pictures are terrifyingly hilarious.

Season two of the slasher television series, which is based on the "Child's Play" film franchise, is set to film in Toronto from April 20 to August 29, according to the city of Toronto.

Tilly is reprising her role of Tiffany Valentine, Chucky's lover and partner in crime.

A picture of the happy couple at the airport was posted to Tilly's Instagram a few days ago.

Tilly captioned the photo, "me an Chucky headed for Toronto," as Chucky is seen sat in a terrifying pose beside her.

The series first premiered last October, and the second season is set to premiere this fall. Tilly announced her character's return to season two of the show in March, and said she wanted people to see more of the "doomed duo" and their "love story."

Tilly also posted a hilarious Tik Tok video with Chucky on their flight to Toronto yesterday.

The creepy doll is seen holding his signature knife down the aircraft, hiding in the overhead bins, opening up a cold beer, and even stabbing a flight attendant.

While the premiere of the second season is still months ahead, Chucky fans can keep up with the mischievious couple on social media.