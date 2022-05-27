Film
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
maryanne oketch

Ajax woman becomes second Canadian in a row to win Survivor

Film
Becky Robertson
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto-area Gen Zer Maryanne Oketch was officially named the winner of the latest season of the long-running CBS reality show Survivor this week, and as the second Black woman to ever take the title, as well as the second Canadian ever and in a row, her honour is an extra special one.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Ajax, spent more than 20 days as a "castaway" on the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji alongside 17 other competitors, including fellow Canadians Omar Zaheer from neighbouring Whitby and Drea Wheeler from Montreal.

She eventually won out over them all in the final episode, aired Wednesday, taking home a cool $1 million in prize money, which she celebrated in Ontario at a private party with loved ones.

Oketch, a seminary student who formerly studied at McMaster University, told Entertainment Weekly she was "an emotional wreck crying every day" following her return home, and that though sitting on her win for an entire 11 months until the season fully aired was hard to do, it gave her more time to reflect on and appreciate it.

She's described herself as energetic, empathetic, and chaotic, and is also a huge tabletop and video game buff — which perhaps helped her hone the sense of competitiveness and exceptional strategy that won her the show.

Oketch took to Instagram Friday to share her love for her fellow contestants in a slideshow of selfies with them, writing in a caption: "Thank you to my new family! The ones I got to see in the past 24 hours and the ones that I have yet to see! (Expect me to be at your doorstep ASAP)."

"I am so blessed to have met every one of you, pictured or not pictured, and you are NEVER getting rid of me!"

Lead photo by

@maryanneoketch

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Ajax woman becomes second Canadian in a row to win Survivor

You can catch a free concert and movie under the stars in Toronto this summer

Toronto has a museum that's home to the world's greatest collection of TVs

The Chucky TV series is filming in Toronto and the horror doll arrived to the city in style

Toronto woman keeps getting hate mail as people mistake her for Amber Heard's sister

You can watch free outdoor movies every week on a hidden back patio in Toronto

Arnold Schwarzenegger was just spotted biking around Toronto

You can watch movies under the stars for free in Toronto this summer