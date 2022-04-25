TIFF will offer cheap tickets to everyone under 25 at 2022 film festival in Toronto

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival is coming back in full swing this year from September 8-18 with movie theatres once again at full capacity.

Multiple ticket packages will soon be available for advanced purchase.

TIFF is recognized as one of the largest movie festivals in the world, featuring both Canadian and international films as well as press and industry screenings, special events and red carpets with some of the most exciting names in film.

Hosting a fully in-person experience after two years of restrictions, official screenings will take place at multiple venues across the city including the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Scotiabank Theatre and for the very first time, the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Movie enthusiasts will have the opportunity to get their tickets well in advance - in-person packages will be available for TIFF members starting May 25, and available to the rest of the public on June 22.

Ticket prices start at $19 for regular screenings and $27 for premium screenings.

Rush tickets will be available at multiple price points - $25 for regular and $45 for premium, as well as premium assigned seating tickets ranging from $27 to $80 depending on seating location.

New this year, TIFF has announced an Under-25 Free Pass, a deal available to those 24 and under which will include access to more affordable tickets starting at $11 for regular screenings, as well as 25% off year-round tickets at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

The official film schedule is going to be released on August 23.