Super buff Toronto dudes can make $1600 a day through this casting call

Do you consider yourself a well-built fellow? A dude who lifts? A big buff boy? If you spend a lot of time at the gym, I'm almost certain that you do — and that you'd be down to make some cash because of it.

A Toronto-based casting agency is currently looking for "body builder/MMA/wrestler types" for a new series that's set to start filming this summer.

Those selected for one of the roles will be "tentatively featured" in eight episodes of the series, with a pay rate of $1,600 per day. With shoots expected to take place from June until September of 2022, that could translate into a lot of money.

The best part? You don't even need to be an actor to apply — you just need to be really, really buff. Like, John Cena-level jacked.

"Males, age range: 18-30, all ethnicities, over 6 feet, body builder, MMA, wrestler body types," reads the casting notice from Toronto's Jules Casting. "NOTE: coaching will be provided for non actors."

Open to ACTRA and non-union members, the application can be found right here and closes at noon on March 15 (sorry for the short notice, boys.)

If the casting directors like what they see, they'll ask you to send in a self-taped audition.

It wouldn't hurt to slather on some oil for that, in my professional opinion... but careful with the spraytan. It seems all too easy to make your body look a completely different colour than your face, lending you the appearance of a Photoshopped nerd who just wanted a cool Tinder photo.