turning red toronto

Fake outrage over Toronto exposure is the latest hilarious Turning Red meme

Turning Red has brought Toronto to a broader audience, Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi presenting a stylized early 2000s version of the city in the new Disney-Pixar feature animated film.

As fans soak in our local landmarks on streaming service Disney+, over-sensitive viewers have been complaining about having to explain the film's depictions of puberty to their kids, seemingly forgetting about that time they killed Bambi's mom and Simba's dad right in front of our traumatized eyes.

One fan is poking fun at these complaints with a humorous tweet explaining the hard conversation they had to have with their little ones after watching Turning Red.

And, for the record, her two young children happen to be cats.

The tweet has exploded, garnering over 7,500 retweets and approaching 85,000 likes at the time of writing. Among the hundreds of comments, one sarcastically wrote, "The nerve of advertising Canadian content to children!"

Another thinks it's best to learn about Toronto this way, lest someone's first exposure to the city be through our hockey team.

Some of the replies require no explanation.

It was so funny, even the official Twitter account for the movie wanted in.

Those unfamiliar with the city are seeing Toronto in a new and colourful light, but locals love the movie for very different reasons. Packed with local references and Easter eggs, Turning Red seems to have a little something for everyone.

Disney-Pixar

