Fake outrage over Toronto exposure is the latest hilarious Turning Red meme

Turning Red has brought Toronto to a broader audience, Canadian filmmaker Domee Shi presenting a stylized early 2000s version of the city in the new Disney-Pixar feature animated film.

As fans soak in our local landmarks on streaming service Disney+, over-sensitive viewers have been complaining about having to explain the film's depictions of puberty to their kids, seemingly forgetting about that time they killed Bambi's mom and Simba's dad right in front of our traumatized eyes.

One fan is poking fun at these complaints with a humorous tweet explaining the hard conversation they had to have with their little ones after watching Turning Red.

Great, I took my two young children to Turning Red and now have to explain to them what Toronto is — Grace Smith (@Gracectomy) March 16, 2022

And, for the record, her two young children happen to be cats.

my two young children: pic.twitter.com/WvpyjBYsI4 — Grace Smith (@Gracectomy) March 16, 2022

The tweet has exploded, garnering over 7,500 retweets and approaching 85,000 likes at the time of writing. Among the hundreds of comments, one sarcastically wrote, "The nerve of advertising Canadian content to children!"

Another thinks it's best to learn about Toronto this way, lest someone's first exposure to the city be through our hockey team.

This isn’t a joke or something trivial. It’s better to learn about Toronto this way; not the way I did… growing up my only knowledge of Toronto was learned by seeing the Maple Leafs play subpar hockey every time they came to Detroit. — Chris Bednarz (@cwbednarz) March 16, 2022

Some of the replies require no explanation.

this is what happens when you try to pray the eh away 😔😔😔 — cold-blooded enforcer (@starphasings) March 17, 2022

It was so funny, even the official Twitter account for the movie wanted in.

Omg the actual account for the movie that's actually petty cool — Marceline 🏳️‍⚧️ (@MarcelineMaeEye) March 16, 2022

Those unfamiliar with the city are seeing Toronto in a new and colourful light, but locals love the movie for very different reasons. Packed with local references and Easter eggs, Turning Red seems to have a little something for everyone.