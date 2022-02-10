Bachelor in Paradise is returning to Canada and you can apply to be on the show

It's official: Bachelor in Paradise Canada is returning for another season of love and drama, and you can apply to be a part of it.

The Canadian version of the popular American reality dating show premiered last summer and featured a variety of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants as well as members of Bachelor Nation.

In the end, only one couple was left standing. Brendan Morgan, a 30-year-old Edmonton football player turned yoga instructor, found love with Bachelor alum Angela Amezcua, and the couple recently signed a lease on their first home together in Toronto.

And you could be next!

Anyone interested in finding love on national television can apply to be one of the contestants on the next season online.

"Welcome to Paradise!" reads the application. "If you're looking for a summer of romance and the chance to fall in love with your favourite Bachelor alumni, you are in the right place!"

Applicants are required to fill out a form that includes questions about their dating history, personal challenges, TV experience, dating interests and more.

The application also asks about COVID-19 vaccination status, and it states that contestants must be available to film for up to four weeks in May and June of 2022.

Unsurprisingly, applicants are also required to share social media handles, a head shot and a body shot, and they must also upload a two-minute video explaining why they should be on the show.

Bachelor in Paradise Canada is filmed right here in Ontario, and Season 2 is set to air on Citytv later this year.