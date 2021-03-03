Bachelor in Paradise is coming to Canada and you can apply to be on the show

Dating and searching for love has literally never been more challenging thanks to a global pandemic preventing people from putting themselves out there and meeting new potential suitors, so why not sign up for a reality show dedicated to helping you do just that?

Bachelor in Paradise, which is arguably the franchise's most popular series, is officially coming to Canada, and it will feature former contestants from Bachelor nation as well as a brand new line-up of contestants looking for love.

🚨 Big news, #BachelorNation! Bachelor in Paradise Canada is coming to Citytv! And the best part is you can be a part of it - head to https://t.co/njQ4CoUw1Y to apply! @BachParadiseCA #BachelorinParadiseCA pic.twitter.com/vwIhOgvqDR — Citytv (@City_tv) March 2, 2021

"Everybody deserves a second shot at love and the brave and brokenhearted fan favs from The Bachelor universe (Canada, US…and maybe even abroad) are ready to go another round," reads CityTV's announcement of the new series.

"They are following their hearts to an all-new Paradise for a quintessentially Canadian summer of love. Follow former bachelors and bachelorettes as they explore new relationships in their secluded love-nest on the lake where their only job is to soak up the summer sun, cozy up by the bonfire, frolic in the water, take long romantic canoe rides under the vast Canadian star-filled sky…and fall in love."

The series is set to be filmed right here in Canada this summer and will air exclusively on CityTV.

And, for the first time, it will offer regular old fans the chance to compete for love rather than solely featuring Bachelor alumni from previous seasons.

"In a special twist, Bachelor in Paradise Canada is opening the doors to this exclusive club! Die-hard Canadian fans of the show, who have been avidly watching from home, will now have the chance to join an international cast of Bachelor Alumni in their quest to find The One," says CityTV.

"For almost two decades, fans have been devouring all-things Bachelor…from the other side of the television screen. Now, they will have the once in a lifetime chance to take advantage of all that Paradise has to offer, bringing the Bachelor Family and Nation together for an epic summer of romance, drama and new beginnings."

#BachelorNation! You can be on the upcoming season of #BachelorinParadiseCA! Head to https://t.co/eIua1pc5iK to apply! pic.twitter.com/4SKDhKwRk3 — Bachelor In Paradise Canada (@bachparadiseca) March 2, 2021

Applications are currently open to anyone interested in going on the show, and the process requires potential contestants to answer a number of personal and relationship-related questions.

Applicants are also asked to submit a headshot, full-body shot and two-minute video explaining their dating history and reason for wanting to go to paradise this summer.

Anyone chosen to appear on Bachelor in Paradise Canada will also have to be available for up to five weeks in May and June, so be sure to reserve those vacation days just in case you get the call that it's time to head to paradise and accept that rose.