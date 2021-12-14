This is what's filming in Toronto this winter

What's filming in Toronto this winter might include some of your favourite shows and movies. There's so much going on in the industry here, you could stumble across an active bustling set no matter where you go in the city.

Here are some of the most exciting TV shows and movies filming in Toronto this winter.

Beacon 23

This science fiction TV series will tell the story of a remote space-lighthouse operator living in the 23rd century. Beacon 23 will star Lena Headey, who you might better know as Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, alongside Scarborough's own Stephan James, who's known for If Beale Street Could Talk.

According to Ontario Creates, production is set to begin Jan. 26 and will continue through to May 7, 2022.

Guillermo del Toro Presents 12 After Midnight

Dropping on Netflix, this live action horror anthology series will have performances from well-known names like Rupert Grint, Ben Barnes and Crispin Glover.

Grint has actually already made an appearance at a local bakery while filming here, and Barnes has also been photographed walking the streets of Toronto.

It's gone through a series of name changes, so the series has also been operating with working titles 10 After Midnight and Cabinet of Curiosities. Production started around June, and should be wrapping in February.

In the Dark

The fourth season of TV series In the Dark, where a blind woman tries to solve her friend's murder, is being filmed in Toronto right now. Our city masquerades as Chicago for the show. Production started Nov. 29, and should wrap up May 6, 2022.

The TV series "In the Dark" is getting ready to film on Toronto Street. 🎬 That's a huge spotlight! Shooting will start tomorrow morning. 📽️ Toronto Street is closed for filming on Friday, March 26th. 🛑 @WhatsFilmingON @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/n97yGWp3oV — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) March 23, 2021

Jubilee

An imaginative little girl named Jane Garcia helps protect endangered animals in this new TV series called Jubilee where she works with teammates to complete missions each episode. Production started Aug. 16, and will continue until June 28, 2022.

Murdoch Mysteries

In its 15th season, classic award-winning murder mystery series Murdoch Mysteries is currently filming in Toronto, and the city actually gets to be itself for once in the Canadian show. Shooting started May 10, and it should be wrapping up in 2022 on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

This sci-fi TV series has been sneakily getting away with filming in Toronto under the radar using the working title Lily & Isaac, but dedicated trekkies have been quick to sniff out what's really filming.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Ethan Peck as Spock, who posted a cryptic Instagram photo from Toronto recently. When fans asked if he was there to film New Worlds, he responded with a winky face.

"Lily & Isaac" is listed as filming from Feb. 1 to June 30, 2022 on Ontario Creates.