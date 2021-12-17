Keanu Reeves shows up in Toronto for premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

It was a star-studded affair on Thursday evening for the Canadian premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in downtown Toronto, with star of the film Keanu Reeves (or should we say Chuck Spadina) in attendance to launch the fourth instalment in the mind-bending action/sci-fi franchise.

Crowds snaked around the block for the exclusive event, clamouring for the chance to be among the first to see the much-hyped return of The Matrix franchise.

Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre was transformed with the green "digital rain" made famous by the franchise, projected onto just about every imaginable exterior and interior surface of the multiplex. This neat little thematic addition was accomplished using high-definition projection mapping.

Even just ascending the theatre's iconic (and problematic) escalators was a trip, like stepping from a polished simulated reality into a digital world defined by cascading lines of code.

Shortly before the screenings, fans of the franchise got the even rarer opportunity to be in the presence of movie royalty and see Keanu Reeves walk the theatre's 'black carpet.'

Many attendees won a spot at the premiere via contests and passes, including lucky winners of a blogTO contest.

Hi Keanu 😍 The actor was in Toronto Thursday for the Canadian premiere of The Matrix Resurrections #TheMatrix #Toronto #TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrixblogTO pic.twitter.com/GAsiUW1taI — blogTO (@blogTO) December 17, 2021

Viewers gathered for a simultaneous screening on all 14 of the theatre's screens. While there were no coming attractions, some attendees were treated to a surprise in-person appearance by Keanu Reeves himself.

Keanu Reeves is taking time to greet fans inside the various auditoriums at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections #TheMatrix #Toronto #TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrixblogTO pic.twitter.com/iO4dIgrIvK — blogTO (@blogTO) December 17, 2021

Even theatres that Keanu didn't personally appear in still got a special treat in the form of a cheerful (if not a little forced and awkward) pre-recorded greeting from Keanu Reeves and co-star/fellow Canadian actor Carrie-Anne Moss.

The themed decorations, long lines, and general excitement gave off a real Hollywood atmosphere for those lucky enough to attend the premiere, though, for everyone else, the movie will arrive in theatres on December 22.