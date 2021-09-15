Sequel to the movie Twins starring Tracy Morgan as the triplet announced in Toronto

After 33 years of patiently waiting for all the pieces to come together, famed Canadian fillmaker Ivan Reitman has confirmed that he will in fact be making a sequel to his 1988 buddy comedy Twins — you know, the movie where Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger play twins who were separated at birth and then reunite at 35?

Joining the cast will be Tracy Morgan as a third long-lost Benedict brother, playing triplet to DeVito and Schwarzenegger in a role that was originally pegged for Eddie Murphy.

We know this because, according to Deadline, the forthcoming flick was just announced at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it proved to be one of the hottest packages at the annual event.

Directed and produced by Reitman, the aptly named Triplets will reportedly start filming in Boston this January.

Deadline says that agents will soon start sending out sizzle reels featuring the unlikely trio to potential buyers — if a studio doesn't snap it up by the end of TIFF 2021, that is.

"Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them," said Reitman of the 1988 film, which comes after Stripes and Ghostbusters, but before Kindergarten Cop and Ghostbusters II in his lengthy filmography.

Reitman says the team originally started writing a script with Murphy, but that after Coming 2 America 2 was released in March, the iconic actor and comedian got fully booked up. By that point, however, they'd already made plans to start filming early next year.

"I'd been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him," said Reitman to Deadline. "Now, we'll go out and try and put the money together and get it made."