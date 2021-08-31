10 movies getting the biggest advance buzz at TIFF 2021

TIFF 2021 in Toronto is another weird one, with the current restrictions on events and capacity limits still affecting what plays both in-person and via streaming. Despite the challenges of simply seeing any of the over hundred titles, there are still many to get excited about.

Here are some of the most anticipated films screening at TIFF 2021.

How much more astronomical can the anticipation be for Denis Villenueve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's grand sci-fi epic? Adding some "spice" to the TIFF slate, and screening at the glorious Cinesphere, this is the stuff of big screen dreams playing at our local festival prior to its wide release.

Edgar Wright is practically a local after bringing Toronto-set Scott Pilgrim to the big screen, so any film of his fuels anticipation from his many fans. As evidenced by its creepy and stylish trailer tease, this thriller that spans time certainly looks to enthral.

Michael Showalter directs TIFF-favourite Jessica Chastain, along with Andrew Garfield and Vincent D'Onofrio, in this biopic of the king and queen of televangelism. Expect plenty of tears and tantrums on screen, and many plaudits for a transformative performance by the lead.

Once the big red dog movie slipped away all the snark pre-fest got dumped on this musical, but I remain genuinely hopeful that the oft-cursed opening slot film manages to sway even the most cynical. Whatever occurs, its reaction is certainly..."anticipated".

TIFF audiences have long loved Olivia Colman and Colin Firth, and Eva Husson's adaptation of the steamy novel set just after the end of World War II seems to have all the ingredients for local audiences to fall in love with.

Danis Goulet, former artistic director of Toronto's imagineNATIVE festival, goes behind the camera to tell this near future apocalyptic fable about a Cree woman (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers) surviving in a dystopian post-war land. After its Berlin bow the film finally comes home for local audiences to experience.

With echoes of Torontonian classic Last Night, this "what do you do when the world is ending" dark comedy looks to be an absolute howl. Add in Kiera Knightly, Matthew Goode and oman Griffin Davis, the kid from TIFF winner Jojo Rabbit, and we may have makings of a new holiday classic.

Chilean director Pablo Larrain did wonders with Jackie, and turning his eye to Diana's complicated life seems a sure-fire win. Add in Kristen Stewart, herself no stranger to the travails of celebrity, gossip and the paparazzi, and you have the makings of a provocative and profound work.

While I'm not the world's biggest Antoine Fuqua fan, I do love me some Jake Gyllenhaal. Throw in Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano and set your drama in a 911 call centre and you've absolutely rung my number. This may well be merely a guilty pleasure in the end, but I'll definitely go along for the ride.

E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, the filmmakers behind Oscar winner Free Solo, return to TIFF with what promises to be a harrowing tale that promises to go well beyond the headlines, tracing the rescue of a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave for 16 days.