Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland are filming an LGBTQ+ rom-com in Ontario

Dylan Sprouse is making the most of his time in Ontario.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star is in town working on a new LGBTQ+ rom-com with co-stars Sarah Hyland and Keiynan Lonsdale, and he's making sure to take in all the sights before he leaves.

Sprouse, who plays the best friend of Lonsdale in the film My Fake Boyfriend, shared photos this week of himself and his girlfriend Barabara Palvin enjoying the "FULL NIAGARA FALLS EXPERIENCE."

Sprouse and Palvin also recently visited Andiamo, a cafe and barber shop in Hamilton, where the film has been shooting since production began at the end of July.

A large basecamp for the film was also spotted in Burlington this week.

Filming Update!#MYFAKEBOYFRIEND starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse, Sarah Hyland has been spotted in Burlington 🙅‍♂️🎥🎬 https://t.co/RZMKsDKljN — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) August 17, 2021

While it's unclear whether the movie is actually filming in Toronto at any point, lead actor Lonsdale did share a video of himself driving through the city with some friends earlier this week.

Directed by Rose Troche and produced by Lionsgate Films and Buzzfeed Studios, the film will tell the story of "a young man in a tricky situation (Lonsdale) [who] follows the advice of his unconventional best friend (Sprouse) and uses social media to create a fake boyfriend to keep his awful ex-lover out of his life."

"But everything backfires when he meets the real love of his life, and breaking up with his fake boyfriend proves hard to do."

📸 IG┊drebucci: "Welcome back @dylansprouse and @realbarbarapalvin . I guess we have decent espresso!? 🤷🏻‍♂️" pic.twitter.com/SqmQ7qcr04 — Barbara Palvin FR (@PalvinNewsFR) August 15, 2021

My Fake Boyfriend is expected be released just in time for Pride in 2022.