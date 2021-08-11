Cineplex launches monthly subscription service in Canada to compete with Netflix

CineClub is the just announced new subscription service from Cineplex that might just be the thing Canada's ubiquitous theatre chain needs to peel viewers away from Netflix. It costs $9.99 a month.

The only catch? The subscription is actually for IRL movies you have to get off your couch and put on pants to go see.

Movie night out just got even better! 🙌



Introducing CineClub — the movie-lover’s monthly membership. Join now for $9.99/month! ➡️ https://t.co/6kX1CQ45Zb pic.twitter.com/1ljdMRX9te — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) August 11, 2021

It gets you one free movie ticket a month, and you can purchase up to two extra CineClub-priced tickets for guests for $9.99 (low for a chain cinema by today's standards).

You also get 20 per cent off concessions, and if you're still collecting SCENE points the subscription works in tandem with those too.

The deals extend to other in-person Cineplex entertainment centres, too. The membership also gets you 20 per cent off gaming at The Rec Room and Playdium and you get 10 per cent off purchases and rentals in the Cineplex Store.

The subscription renews automatically, unless you cancel at least one day before the renewal date, which you can do at any time.

While it may be a challenge to pry people away from the streaming services they've become so accustomed to, going to the movies was definitely one of the things people missed most during the pandemic so maybe this will draw in some film buffs gone astray.