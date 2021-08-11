Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cineclub cineplex

Cineplex launches monthly subscription service in Canada to compete with Netflix

Film
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

CineClub is the just announced new subscription service from Cineplex that might just be the thing Canada's ubiquitous theatre chain needs to peel viewers away from Netflix. It costs $9.99 a month.

The only catch? The subscription is actually for IRL movies you have to get off your couch and put on pants to go see.

It gets you one free movie ticket a month, and you can purchase up to two extra CineClub-priced tickets for guests for $9.99 (low for a chain cinema by today's standards).

You also get 20 per cent off concessions, and if you're still collecting SCENE points the subscription works in tandem with those too.

The deals extend to other in-person Cineplex entertainment centres, too. The membership also gets you 20 per cent off gaming at The Rec Room and Playdium and you get 10 per cent off purchases and rentals in the Cineplex Store.

The subscription renews automatically, unless you cancel at least one day before the renewal date, which you can do at any time.

While it may be a challenge to pry people away from the streaming services they've become so accustomed to, going to the movies was definitely one of the things people missed most during the pandemic so maybe this will draw in some film buffs gone astray.

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

Cineplex launches monthly subscription service in Canada to compete with Netflix

There's a new movie coming out about Scarborough and it's having its premiere at TIFF

Drake and LeBron are making a movie about the experiences of Black hockey players

Mila Kunis and Connie Britton spotted while filming a movie in Toronto

Toronto just got a new open-air movie theatre next to the waterfront

Questions raised about film crew on location in Toronto park police just cleared

Anna Kendrick spotted while filming new movie in Toronto

TIFF reveals huge list of star-studded movies playing at this year's festival in Toronto