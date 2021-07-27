Mila Kunis and Connie Britton spotted while filming a movie in Toronto

Mila Kunis is in Toronto right now shooting scenes for her new movie, and some local photographers have been lucky enough to capture shots of the Hollywood star in action.

Kunis arrived in Toronto in June to film Luckiest Girl Alive, a new Netflix movie about a New York magazine editor (Kunis) who seems to have things under control but is faced with a trauma that makes her life unravel.

Throughout her time in the city thus far, Kunis has been spotted filming in a number of different Toronto locations that have been made to look like New York, including Biff's Bistro and Lee Restaurant.

Filming Update!

Mila Kunis Ha’s been busy filming #LuckiestGirlAlive in Toronto this week! 👩🏻🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/67MxEwJKh5 — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) July 17, 2021

Photos also show the That '70s Show actor strolling around downtown, talking to crew members and receiving a police escort.

Kunis' co-star Connie Britton has also been spotted on set, though those that know her from her Nashville days may not recognize her thanks to dark sunglasses and a new hairstyle.

Luckiest Girl Alive, which is based on a New York Times best-selling thriller, is set to premiere in 2022.

Filming in Toronto is meanwhile expected to wrap by the end of the month.