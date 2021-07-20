Film
anna kendrick toronto

Anna Kendrick spotted while filming new movie in Toronto

Anna Kendrick has been in Toronto working on her new film Alice, Darling since the end of June, and the Hollywood star was spotted by fans during a downtown shoot yesterday.

Photos captured by observers and posted to social media Monday show Kendrick, known for her starring role in the Pitch Perfect film series, filming around Toronto and Victoria Streets in the downtown core. 

It was the final day of filming for the psychological thriller, and the actor could be seen working in the area throughout the afternoon and into the evening. 

During the shoot, Kendrick was spotted walking alongside co-star Charlie Carrick.

Photos also show Kendrick sitting in the backseat of a car looking deep in thought.

And while the majority of the photos that emerged from Monday's shoot show behind-the-scenes clips and pictures of Kendrick in action, a few lucky fans did to manage to get a selfie with the star.

Filming for Alice, Darling, which tells the story of "a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship [who] becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends," has now officially wrapped.

