Toronto is getting another drive-in movie festival by the waterfront this summer

Another drive-in movie festival is coming to Toronto's waterfront this summer, and they're screening some seriously great films.

Ontario Place is showing drive-in movies and the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival is there, but they've just added two films from Hot Docs to their roster for the summer.

The first is Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) directed by Ahmir Thompson, also known as Questlove. The film documents the Harlem Cultural Festival that happened in 1969 just 1oo miles south of Woodstock, where legends like Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, B.B. King and Sly & the Family Stone.

The film premiered in Canada at Hot Docs this spring, and will be shown at Ontario Place on June 25 at 9:35 p.m., with tickets starting at $8.85 for one person in one car and ranging up to $53.10 for six people in one car.

Winning the Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival, the film will also begin streaming on Disney+ in Canada on July 2.

Another Hot Docs film yet to be announced will be playing at Ontario Place on July 23.

100 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales go towards the Hot Docs film series For Viola, named after Canadian civil rights activist Viola Desmond and centring around BIPOC-led stories and filmmakers.

Leading up to Summer of Soul, Ontario Place is still screening other blockbusters like Pulp Fiction, Rushmore, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Goonies, Beetlejuice and Moana.