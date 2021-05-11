The cast from the Netflix doc Tiger King is coming to Toronto

Back in the beginning of the pandemic, in the before time when everyone thought this would only last two weeks Tiger King swept the planet as people used their newfound free time to binge some Netflix.

Over a year later, with lockdown still in place across the province, Tiger King is coming back to Toronto whether people want it to or not! Tiger King Uncaged has announced that it will be coming to the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 8th.

🚨JUST ANNOUNCED!🚨

Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King Tour is coming to Canada! This once in a lifetime live show features stars, direct from the Netflix documentary Tiger King!

Pre-sale starts May 13th at 10am local!

Password: MRG https://t.co/xpm75f3nDB pic.twitter.com/FYIn3EfoFU — MRG Live East (@MRGLiveEast) May 11, 2021

Tickets go on sale May 13th at 10 a.m. for the show that promises to share the untold stories that weren't covered in the documentary.

Included in the event is a 60-70 minute moderated discussion that will include never before seen videos, photos, and no holds barred stories followed up by a question and answer segment with the audience.

Other Canadian stops on Tiger King's Tour include Ottawa, Kitchener, and Vancouver.

With both a Nicholas Cage led television series and a Tiger King movie in production, it seems that everyone's second favourite 2020 trend (behind baking bread) will be making a comeback later this year, assuming lockdown restrictions get lifted and the event can proceed as planned.