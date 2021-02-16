A new Star Trek spinoff is set to start filming in Toronto this week

A spinoff to the popular Star Trek: Discovery series is set to begin filming in Toronto this week with cast members, including Lieutenant Spock actor Ethan Peck, already arriving in the city.

The series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds tells the story of the USS Enterprise and its crew including commander Captain Christopher Pike, first officer Number One, and Lieutenant Spock in the decade leading up to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Anson Mount and Rebecca Romijn, who play Pike and Number One in Discovery, are also set to reprise their roles alongside Peck after a fan-led social media campaign insisted that the three get their own spinoff series.

The fanbase stirred with excitement over the weekend after the Los Angeles-based Peck posted a snowy photo from Toronto on Instagram, and responded to a fan's question about whether he was in town to film the new series with a simple winking emoji.

Days later, Romijn confirmed her own arrival via Instagram, sharing a shot of her alongside her daughters with the CN Tower clearly visible in the background.

The 10-episode series is currently set to begin filming on February 18th through to the end of July out of the CBS Stages Canada production facility located minutes away from Pearson International Airport.