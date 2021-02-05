Legendary Toronto-born actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Toronto-born actor Christopher Plummer died at the age of 91 on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut.

The Academy Award winning actor was known for his roles in countless films including the Sound of Music and Beginners.

Remembering the incredible Christopher Plummer, a magnetic talent, stage and screen legend, and Canadian icon, who has passed away at the age of 91.



Rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5fsTTEABJJ — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) February 5, 2021

He was also the great grandson of Canada's third Prime Minister, John Abbott.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years, said in a statement.

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

“He really is the greatest stage and screen actor this country has ever produced.” - Director Atom Egoyan on working with Christopher Plummer for his films Remember and Ararat 🇨🇦📽️ pic.twitter.com/2fGt05CxC0 — DGC Ontario (@OntarioDGC) February 5, 2021

Plummer was born in Toronto in 1929 but grew up in Montreal.

He made his stage debut in a 1948 production of Cymbeline at the Canadian Repertory Theatre in Ottawa, followed soon thereafter by a CBC television production of Othello.

I just read of the passing of Christopher Plummer at age 91. Keep your Captain von Trapp – for me he was a brilliant Iago opposite James Earl Jones's "Othello" on Broadway some 40 years ago. Sorry to learn of his final bow. pic.twitter.com/4Xq45kUNiC — Howard Sherman (@HESherman) February 5, 2021

Plummer had a seven decade long career with many accolades to his name, including an Oscar in 2012 for Best Supporting Actor, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards.

reminder of the warm loveliness that is christopher plummer’s 2011 best supporting actor oscar speech pic.twitter.com/6cS30jTKyr — grace barber-plentie (@gracesimone) February 5, 2021

Plummer was probably best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music. He was also the oldest actor to ever win the Academy Award for supporting actor, which he won in 2012 for his role in the film Beginners.

Let's take a moment to remember this iconic scene!! Rest in peace Christopher Plummer 😢 pic.twitter.com/ADYeiU8x4S — Hannah (@itsamehannah) February 5, 2021

He was also known for The Insider, 12 Monkeys, Remember and A Beautiful Mind, and he contributed voices for Up, An American Tale and the Madeline TV series.

RIP to Christopher Plummer, a legend. Most know him from Sound of Music, Must Love Dogs, and recently Knives Out. However my favorite role of his is as the villain General Chang in Star Trek VI The Undiscovered Country. pic.twitter.com/UD0J1RkvaK — Orange Cuberic Media (@OrangeCuberic) February 5, 2021

Plummer was a frequent Toronto's International Film Festival attendee, most recently appearing in Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out, which premiered at TIFF in 2019.

Christopher Plummer will be remembered for a great number of films (Sound of Music, Beginners, Knives Out), but I will always remember him first from The Return of the Pink Panther. pic.twitter.com/MYPbyAfugn — Josh Laukaitis (@JoshMadeThis) February 5, 2021

Plummer was married three times. His first wife was Tammy Grimes and the second was journalist Patricia Audrey Lewis.

Plummer is survived by third wife, actress-dancer Elaine Taylor, and a daughter with Grimes, actress Amanda Plummer.