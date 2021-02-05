Legendary Toronto-born actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Film
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
christopher plummer

Toronto-born actor Christopher Plummer died at the age of 91 on Friday morning at his home in Connecticut.

The Academy Award winning actor was known for his roles in countless films including the Sound of Music and Beginners

He was also the great grandson of Canada's third Prime Minister, John Abbott.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years, said in a statement.

"He was a national treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us."

Plummer was born in Toronto in 1929 but grew up in Montreal.

He made his stage debut in a 1948 production of Cymbeline at the Canadian Repertory Theatre in Ottawa, followed soon thereafter by a CBC television production of Othello.

Plummer had a seven decade long career with many accolades to his name, including an Oscar in 2012 for Best Supporting Actor, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards. 

Plummer was probably best known for playing Captain von Trapp in the Oscar-winning musical The Sound of Music. He was also the oldest actor to ever win the Academy Award for supporting actor, which he won in 2012 for his role in the film Beginners.

He was also known for The Insider12 MonkeysRemember and A Beautiful Mind, and he contributed voices for UpAn American Tale and the Madeline TV series. 

Plummer was a frequent Toronto's International Film Festival attendee, most recently appearing in Rian Johnson's whodunit Knives Out, which premiered at TIFF in 2019.

Plummer was married three times. His first wife was Tammy Grimes and the second was journalist Patricia Audrey Lewis.

Plummer is survived by third wife, actress-dancer Elaine Taylor, and a daughter with Grimes, actress Amanda Plummer.

