Star of popular Netflix show was too scared to climb CN Tower during first Toronto visit

Netflix original series Bridgerton has been the talk of the town since it was first released on Christmas, reaching roughly 63 million households in the first 28 days following its premiere, and one of the series' biggest stars just revealed that she has a connection to Toronto.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays the witty and lovable character Penelope Featherington, made an appearance on The Morning Show this week to talk about her experience on the show, some spicy season two rumours and her personal connection to the city.

Coughlan is currently living in the U.K. where the series was filmed, but she said during the interview that she has also spent some time in Canada thanks to family and friends living in Ontario.

Funnily enough, Coughlan also revealed that her very first international trip was to Toronto, and one particular part of that vacation is still as fresh in her mind as ever.

"I was too scared to go up the CN Tower," she said. "It was much too big."

During the interview, Coughlan also joked about the "deadly" combination of having to wear corsets and heels while filming the show, which can basically be summed up as a cross between The Crown and Gossip Girl.

"The first day on the set I fell on the ground three times… and at one point stabbed my co-star Claudia Jessie," she said.

The actor added that she's totally on board with the idea of a romantic relationship between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, though she admitted she doesn't actually have any clue what's in store for her character next season.

Coughlan also talked about the biggest spoiler of season one, so if you haven't watched the series yet you should probably stop reading right about now.

The end of the first season reveals that Penelope is actually behind the identity of town gossip Lady Whistledown, and Coughlan said she only learned of this fact after reading a fan blog of the book series.

"I was like, 'Have I read that wrong?'" she said. "It was amazing because it truly changed how I played the character… it was like playing two characters at once."

The new series, which is set in 1813 and explores stories of love in the Regency area of London, is narrated by icon Julie Andrews, and Coughlan said she found out the exciting news while in kitchen with her mom.

"On my birthday, I actually got an email from Julie Andrews," Coughlan said."She said, 'From one Lady Whistledown to the other.' It was so special."

And while the actor said she's anxiously waiting to find out the fate of her character on the show's second season, she also has yet to receive official confirmation about whether or not there will even be another season.

But judging by the series' instant popularity, it seems unlikely that Netflix would pass up the opportunity to keep telling the story of the Featherington ladies.