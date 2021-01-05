Everything we know about the contestants from Toronto on The Bachelor this season

The 25th season of the reality dating show everyone loves to hate premiered on Monday, Jan. 4 — just two weeks after Tayshia Adams accepted an adorable proposal from Zac Clark on the finale of The Bachelorette — and bachelor nation was introduced to not one, but two Toronto-born women among the 32 contestants vying for Matt James' heart.

The first episode of the new season was filled with drama, pettiness, sparkly gowns, booze, partial nudity, and corny gimmicks — so nothing too out of the ordinary.

What was out of the ordinary, though, was seeing two Canadian (and Toronto-native) contestants on the same season.

Wait there are two journalists AND two girls from Toronto on this Bachelor season? Why was I watching the Raptors game this whole time lmfao — Jake Bittle (@jake_bittle) January 5, 2021

Both Serena Pitt and Alana Anne Milne are representing Canada's biggest city on the show, and the two women will be around for at least another episode as they both received a rose at the end of the night.

Here's what we know so far about the two Toronto ladies competing for James' love:

Milne is a 26-year old photographer who was born in Toronto but has also lived much of her life in San Antonio, TX.

The contestant made quite a splash during her meeting with James as she exited the limo wearing a bright red dress and proceeded to share a noodle with him, Lady and the Tramp style, resulting in her receiving the very first kiss of the season.

When she says come and spaghett it 😘 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/MmRJpwOgYN — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 5, 2021

Host Chris Harrison called her entrance "one of the boldest," and he also said Milne reminds him of former beloved Canadian bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

According to a document titled "A bit about me" attached to her Instagram profile, the contestant's family owns an acting training studio based in Toronto called Milne Studio.

Before the pandemic hit, Milne was working there as an in-house headshot photographer while also leading the graphic design team, facilitating events, working as a videographer/editor, and helping out as an occasional instructor.

But COVID-19 made many parts of her job unnecessary and impossible, so she has since returned to living in the U.S. and is now working on "a completely sustainable eco friendly and ethically made clothing line."

Whether or not her return to the U.S. has anything to do with a new relationship with a certain someone, though, remains to be seen.

Pitt, meanwhile, is clearly an Ontarian through and through.

She's a 22-year-old recent graduate from Wilfrid Laurier University who currently works at MacIntyre Communications and SuperFin Aquatics, and her Instagram profile includes photos of her hanging out in Toronto, Brantford, Halburton, Sibbald Point, and other spots around the province.

The young contestant charmed James with her entrance by bringing her own foot stool (she's 5'2 and James is very, very tall), and Harrison said that while she may be petite, she is also a force to be reckoned with.

Honestly, respect to the queen who brought her own foot stool. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YJ2lEemXSS — E! News (@enews) January 5, 2021

Later on in the night, Pitt and James played a quick game of giant chess after she explained that it was once considered very romantic, though it was quickly revealed that her knowledge of the game was pretty limited when she called the pieces "things" during her first move.

Still, James — who was once in chess club — called the whole thing "hot," and eventually gave Pitt a rose to prove it.

Both Pitt and Milne will continue competing for James' heart on the next episode of The Bachelor, which airs on Monday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.