Dragons' Den auditions are now open and here's how you can apply

If you've ever had a killer idea that you think could revolutionize an industry or aspect of daily life, now's your chance to make it a reality by pitching it to the expert venture capitalists on CBC's Dragons' Den.

The Canadian iteration of the internationally-renowned reality show is currently hosting auditions, and issued a casting call this week to anyone who thinks they may be "the next big thing in business."

Tryouts are normally held in Toronto where the show is filmed, but the CBC has this season, for obvious reasons, switched to a virtual format.

Is your small business ready for a major boost? Dragons' Den is looking for the next big thing in business! 🔥 Apply online now — select applicants will be contacted for a virtual audition.



Visit https://t.co/c8zPixj1IQ to get started! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/YRsVoNl3XB — Dragons' Den 🐉 (@cbcdragon) January 25, 2021

Entrepreneurs and small business owners with an innovative idea that they think just needs the magic touch of a wealthy investor or two to become a hit need simply to fill out a 39-question online application providing basic information about themselves and their business or product, including a quick video elevator pitch.

Eligible candidates will then be contacted for a phone or video audition with the team, and those who are selected will get to appear on national TV.

According to the show's producers, the best pitches are ones that are passionate, that showcase what opportunities their idea can provide the Dragons, that have a backstory with a human connection and that detail exactly how the money from the show would be used to move forward and become successful.

Also, applicants who have a pitch that lends itself well to a TV audience — a fun and engaging presentation rather than one full of numbers and projections — will outshine others.

Above all else, the Dragons want to know that they're investing in something legitimate and promising, so demonstrating existing success, knowing your stuff and appearing put together will help.