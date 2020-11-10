Film
Tanja Saric
Posted an hour ago
what we do in the shadows toronto

A new set is being built for What We Do in the Shadows in Toronto right now

Film
Tanja Saric
Posted an hour ago
If you're a fan of What We Do in the Shadows, then this one is for you because a new set is being built for the show in Toronto right now. 

Although it's not quite finished yet, a church is currently in the works at 65 Heward Avenue in the Six5 Studios parking lot for everyone's favourite mockumentary comedy horror television series. 

what we do in the shadows toronto

Still a work in progress.

Of course, no details have been released as to what exactly will be filmed in the church, however as anyone who watches the show probably knows, it is filmed in Toronto despite taking place in New York. 

what we do in the shadows toronto

It's coming along though!

For the show's first season, the Cranfield House at 450 Pape Avenue was used for exterior shoots of the vampires' residence. This historical landmark was also the filming location for It, Orphan Black and many other productions. 

After the property was sold, filming moved to a set built in the parking lot of the studio, also in Toronto.

Written by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows follows Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin, four vampires who are centuries-old and must learn to interact with the modern world and with other supernatural beings.

While filmed in Toronto, the show, which is a spinoff of the 2014 movie of the same name, has seen its four vampire roomates move from Wellington, New Zealand to Staten Island, New York.

The second season premiered in April of this year and in May, it was renewed for a third season, which will most likely include that mysterious church.

