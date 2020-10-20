Star Trek: Discovery to begin filming in Toronto next month

Trekkies, rejoice: The latest season of Star Trek: Discovery is officially set to begin production in Toronto on Nov. 2.

CTV made the much-anticipated season four announcement following the successful premiere of season three on social media on Oct.16, and it featured a video of the show's cast members expressing their excitement about reuniting for production.

Filming Update!

The set is nearly complete and the cast is getting ready! #StarTrekDiscovery starts production on November 2nd! 🖖🎥🎬 https://t.co/zKQNT991OZ — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) October 16, 2020

"Oh my goodness I am so excited to be back on set," said Sonequa Martin-Green (Michael Burnham) in the video. "It's going to be great to see everybody and I think we're going to really love on each other."

Actor Doug Jones (Saru) also gushed about his fellow cast members in the video.

"I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery and that is to be reunited with my family again, the Trek family, the Discovery family," he said.

"To be able to at least be able to be n the same room again, even if we can't hug each other right away. I don’t know how it's all going to work, but I can't wait."

According to an article published in IndieWire this past weekend, the entire Star Trek: Discovery cast recently travelled to Toronto to begin quarantining ahead of production, and full COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place on set.

Season three of the series recently made its debut on CBS All Access, CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Netflix, and it's already making headlines for being the first VFX-heavy television show to have all of its post-production done by artists working from home.