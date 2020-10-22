Film
Tanja Saric
Posted about a minute ago
Report Inaccuracy
borat toronto

A giant inflatable Borat has taken over the Toronto waterfront

If you were anywhere near Toronto's harbourfront on Thursday, you may have caught a glimpse of Borat floating in the water.

Yes, you read that right. 

With Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premiering on Friday on Amazon Prime Video, a giant inflatable version of the pop culture icon, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, took over the city's waterfront and let's just say, it's providing some much needed comic relief. 

In 2006, Cohen made waves when his hairy character stripped down to a tiny neon, thong-style swimsuit while on the beach in the franchise's first film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.

Now, in true Borat fashion, the inflatable version is also donning the iconic swimsuit as it makes waves in the city, although with a bit of a twist: the bathing suit is actually a face mask. 

The boat carrying Borat is emblazoned with the message, "Wear mask. Save life."

Toronto isn't the only city Borat visited on his press tour. The inflatable character was also spotted in London, England on Thursday, floating up the Thames river. 

In Toronto, the much-loved character made it's way from the Cherry Street waterfront to Ontario Place and back to Billy Bishop Airport.

Lead photo by

Amazon Prime Video

